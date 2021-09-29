Nia Sharma’s latest bold photos set the internet on fire

Tahir Yameen

29th Sep, 2021. 11:03 pm
Nia bold photos

Nia Sharma is an Indian actress and model. She was born on 17 September 1990 in India. 

Nia Sharma made her television debut in 2010 with the show Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha and later appeared in the host Behenein both in supporting roles.

She most often shares pictures of her daily routine with her fans and followers. She took to Instagram to share a gorgeous picture with her 6.6 million followers. She posted the caption “Bitter chocolate is Better…. Darker.” Here are the latest pictures of Nia Sharma.

The picture is being liked by the fans and has more than 180,000 likes this far. The comments section is also flooded with praise for the actress.

 

