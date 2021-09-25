Nia Sharma’s new bold photos set the internet on fire

Nia Sharma is an Indian actress and model. She was born on 17 September 1990 in India. Nia Sharma, who began her acting career with the TV series Ek Thousand Mein Meri Bahna Hai, has won the hearts of millions of people around the world.

She most often shares pictures of her daily routine with her fans and followers. She took to Instagram to share bold photos with her 6.6 million followers and impress her followers by uploading her current images. Here are the latest bold pictures of Nia Sharma.

Nia could be seen striking poses in the daring costume in the photos. Her picture has received more than 80,000 likes in just a couple of hours. Her fans could not help but admire her natural beauty.