Photos: Mashal Khan looks exquisite in her recent pictures

Mashal Khan is a Pakistani actress and model. Who has worked in the entertainment industry since 2017. She has 919 K followers on her Instagram profile.

Mashal Khan has dropped an insanely gorgeous picture on her Instagram which went viral on social media. The viral picture is getting a lot of likes on Instagram and there are also interesting comments from users.

She shared the photo with the caption “Shoot day 1, Turkey👻”

Here is the Latest Picture of Mashal Khan. Have a look!