PHOTOS: Mawra Hocane slays a red-saree in recent clicks

Raba NoorWeb Editor

19th Sep, 2021. 09:02 pm
Mawra Hocane

Bold and bright colours will always be a mainstay in traditional eastern dresses and Mawra Hocane has proved it in her recent photos.

Recently, the Sabaat actress shared exquisite photos on her Instagram account wearing a plain red saree with golden motifs on the pallu. She opted natural make-up look and wore minimum jewelry. For her hair, Mawra tied in a loose bun with red roses tucked in it.

“𝓡𝓮𝓭 & 𝓘… 𝓪 𝓛𝓸𝓿𝓮 𝓼𝓽𝓸𝓻𝔂”, she wrote in the caption followed by the red heart emoji.

Have a look:

She also posted a video while eating a chocolate donut and store, “I eat everyday but on cheat days.. Oh Boy!!”

