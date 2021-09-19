PHOTOS: Mawra Hocane slays a red-saree in recent clicks
Bold and bright colours will always be a mainstay in traditional eastern dresses and Mawra Hocane has proved it in her recent photos.
Recently, the Sabaat actress shared exquisite photos on her Instagram account wearing a plain red saree with golden motifs on the pallu. She opted natural make-up look and wore minimum jewelry. For her hair, Mawra tied in a loose bun with red roses tucked in it.
“𝓡𝓮𝓭 & 𝓘… 𝓪 𝓛𝓸𝓿𝓮 𝓼𝓽𝓸𝓻𝔂”, she wrote in the caption followed by the red heart emoji.
Have a look:
She also posted a video while eating a chocolate donut and store, “I eat everyday but on cheat days.. Oh Boy!!”
