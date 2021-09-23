Piers Morgan discusses the ‘annoying’ long-term COVID effects weeks after recovery

Piers Morgan, a British broadcaster, has spoken out about his COVID-19 symptoms and how he still appears to be suffering from them.

On Twitter, the TV host revealed that he is still suffering from COVID symptoms, despite having recovered.

Has anyone had long covid symptoms of fatigue & loss of taste/smell for 10 weeks or more and then fully recovered – if so, what did you do that helped get over it?

It's getting very irritating.. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 21, 2021

He did, however, receive a positive response from a fan, who wrote: “I did… Jan caught covid, I was off my feet in February and March, but I gradually got out and about, got some fresh air, and pushed a little harder each day. Something worked because I’m running the @LondonMarathon week on Sunday!”

Morgan was infected with COVID in July after attending the Euro 2020 final.