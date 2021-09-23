Piers Morgan discusses the ‘annoying’ long-term COVID effects weeks after recovery
Piers Morgan, a British broadcaster, has spoken out about his COVID-19 symptoms and how he still appears to be suffering from them.
On Twitter, the TV host revealed that he is still suffering from COVID symptoms, despite having recovered.
“Has anyone experienced long-term fatigue and loss of taste/smell for 10 weeks or more and then fully recovered? If so, what did you do to get over it? It’s becoming increasingly vexing “He put pen to paper.
Has anyone had long covid symptoms of fatigue & loss of taste/smell for 10 weeks or more and then fully recovered – if so, what did you do that helped get over it?
It's getting very irritating..
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 21, 2021
He did, however, receive a positive response from a fan, who wrote: “I did… Jan caught covid, I was off my feet in February and March, but I gradually got out and about, got some fresh air, and pushed a little harder each day. Something worked because I’m running the @LondonMarathon week on Sunday!”
Morgan was infected with COVID in July after attending the Euro 2020 final.
Read More
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively make significant contributions to NAACP and ACLU
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, Hollywood's power couple, have come out in...
Mahira Khan offers a 'hug & kiss' to Shaista Lodhi; here's why!
Popular host and actress Shaista Lodhi received a kiss and hug from...
'Charming Guy': Shamita Shetty remembers Sidharth Shukla in heartfelt note
Actress Shamita Shetty, after returning from Bigg Boss OTT, expressed her deepest...
Short film review: The Black Hole
In a world where human wants everything instantly; from coffee to movies,...
Kim Kardashian all set to make hosting debut on Saturday Night Live
Kim Kardashian West, who has been named one of four inaugural hosts...