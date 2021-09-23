Piers Morgan discusses the ‘annoying’ long-term COVID effects weeks after recovery

Sarfaraz RizviWeb Editor

23rd Sep, 2021. 03:55 pm
Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan, a British broadcaster, has spoken out about his COVID-19 symptoms and how he still appears to be suffering from them.

On Twitter, the TV host revealed that he is still suffering from COVID symptoms, despite having recovered.

“Has anyone experienced long-term fatigue and loss of taste/smell for 10 weeks or more and then fully recovered? If so, what did you do to get over it? It’s becoming increasingly vexing “He put pen to paper.

He did, however, receive a positive response from a fan, who wrote: “I did… Jan caught covid, I was off my feet in February and March, but I gradually got out and about, got some fresh air, and pushed a little harder each day. Something worked because I’m running the @LondonMarathon week on Sunday!”

Morgan was infected with COVID in July after attending the Euro 2020 final.

 

