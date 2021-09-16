‘Raees’ director Rahul Dholakia is looking forward to watch Mahira’s drama
Bollywood director Rahul Dholakia, who directed the popular film Raees, which features Mahira Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in has shared how his mother recommends Mahira’s famous drama ‘Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay‘ and he said that he will be watching this drama soon.
Taking to his Twitter, the director wrote in his tweet, “My mom strongly recommends Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay of the supremely talented Mahira Khan Now I have to watch it – and I am so looking forward to it.”
My mom strongly recommends #humkahankesachaythay of the supremely talented @TheMahiraKhan !! Now I have to watch it – and I am so looking forward to it.
— rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) September 16, 2021
The drama ‘Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay’ is written by Umera Ahmed and directed by Farooq Rind, the cast of the drama includes super talented actors of the Pakistan showbiz industry such as Mahira Khan, Kubra Khan, and Usman Mukhtar.
Read More
Aamna Sharif rising the temperature in her black-strip shirt, see photos
Aamna Sharif is an Indian television actress best known for her roles...
Mahira Khan throwback pictures set the internet on fire, see photo
Mahira Khan is a Pakistani actress who was born on December 21, 1984....
Umer Sharif, along with his family, got US visa for cancer treatment
King of Comedy Umer Sharif and his family got a 5-year visa...
Sumbul Iqbal looks stunning in latest picture
Sumbul Iqbal is a Pakistani model and actress who has been working...
Kim Kardashian talks about her children says North West is "Full Goth, and still wants to be an "Only Child."
Kim Kardashian recently appeared in the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday. Kim...