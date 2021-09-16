‘Raees’ director Rahul Dholakia is looking forward to watch Mahira’s drama

Bollywood director Rahul Dholakia, who directed the popular film Raees, which features Mahira Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in has shared how his mother recommends Mahira’s famous drama ‘Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay‘ and he said that he will be watching this drama soon.

Taking to his Twitter, the director wrote in his tweet, “My mom strongly recommends Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay of the supremely talented Mahira Khan Now I have to watch it – and I am so looking forward to it.”

My mom strongly recommends #humkahankesachaythay of the supremely talented @TheMahiraKhan !! Now I have to watch it – and I am so looking forward to it. — rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) September 16, 2021

The drama ‘Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay’ is written by Umera Ahmed and directed by Farooq Rind, the cast of the drama includes super talented actors of the Pakistan showbiz industry such as Mahira Khan, Kubra Khan, and Usman Mukhtar.