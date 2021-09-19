Sajal Aly receives support from an Indian actress in her desire to “touch the sky”

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

19th Sep, 2021. 11:30 am
Sajal Aly

Sajal Aly, a Pakistani actress recognized for effectively portraying a variety of roles, has also crossed borders to participate in a Bollywood project alongside late Sridevi, known as “Mom.”

The 27-year-old actress, Sajal Aly is married to Ahad Raza Mir, another prominent Pakistani actor, and the couple is well-liked by the general public.

However, all of your hard work and effort in portraying personalities may be rewarded when celebrities from other nations recognize your talent, as in the case of Sajal Aly, who has been lauded by Sonam Bajwa, an Indian model, and actress.

In the latest post shared by Miss Aly, she has mentioned in the caption: “The sky is my favourite part of life.” Sonam Bajwa responded to this: “And you are born to touch the sky.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sajal Ahad Mir (@sajalaly)

