Salman Khan, Emraan Hashmi becomes best buddies on sets of Tiger 3 in Turkey
Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, has been in the works for a few weeks. The majority of the film was being shot in Turkey, thus the cast and crew had gone there.
Following the completion of the schedule in Turkey, the crew traveled to Austria to film some dance and action sequences. According to a recent source, about 65 percent of the film’s shooting has been completed.
The team will now head back to Mumbai to complete the remaining shoot and a set will be constructed for the same. A source close to the unit told ETimes, “About 65 percent of the film has been completed and now a set is being constructed at YRF studio in Mumbai.”
Apart from Salman and Katrina, Emraan Hashmi plays the antagonist in the film. For the role, the actor has been looking extremely buff and has already joined the cast in Turkey and Austria.
According to the source, Emraan and Salman formed a strong bond on site. They had a great deal of chemistry and were quite comfortable working together.
The source revealed, “Salman is very fond of Emraan Hashmi and it was obvious on the sets and after each shot, the actor would go up to Emraan and at times even pat him on his back. They had become buddies on set.”
