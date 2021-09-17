Sarah Ferguson pens open letter for her daughters
Sarah Ferguson recently sent an open letter to her daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, which was both sad and touching.
The former royal penne her heartfelt note in a new piece for Good Housekeeping and it read, “Nothing gives me more pleasure than watching you be incredible mothers.”
Ferguson also added, “When your children walk on their own journeys, please teach them to be authentic to themselves, like I taught you.
“Tell them to always try to turn to joy —to see nature, hear the birds sing, feel the rain droplets that make trees smile. Believe in fairies and the magic of every day.”
“Never give up on the road to smiles and rainbows, and remember the saying ‘This too shall pass, like the clouds in the sky.”
Read More
Tiffany Haddish touches on finding new self-power
Tiffany just weighed in on the self-empowering feeling she felt after shaving...
WATCH: Minal Khan entrance video in her 'susral' goes viral
The most beloved social media duo Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram...
Video: Shraddha Kapoor steals the spotlight in wine-belted saree
Indian actress Shraddha Kapoor looks extremely gorgeous in her recent saree attire....
Faryal Mehmood claps back at naysayer over criticizing her dance video
Pakistani actress Faryal Mehmood has some outstanding acting and dancing skills. Recently...
Watch: Hareem Shah recent videos in a car goes viral
Tiktok star Hareem Shah, a social media celebrity and dancing sensation, has...