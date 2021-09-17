Sarah Ferguson pens open letter for her daughters

Munesh LohanaWeb Editor

17th Sep, 2021. 09:33 pm
Sarah Ferguson

Sarah Ferguson recently sent an open letter to her daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, which was both sad and touching.

The former royal penne her heartfelt note in a new piece for Good Housekeeping and it read, “Nothing gives me more pleasure than watching you be incredible mothers.”

Ferguson also added, “When your children walk on their own journeys, please teach them to be authentic to themselves, like I taught you.

“Tell them to always try to turn to joy —to see nature, hear the birds sing, feel the rain droplets that make trees smile. Believe in fairies and the magic of every day.”

“Never give up on the road to smiles and rainbows, and remember the saying ‘This too shall pass, like the clouds in the sky.”

