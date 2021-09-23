Shah Rukh Khan at Juhi Chawla’s party when she was fast asleep
Shah Rukh Khan is a Bollywood actor, producer, and television personality from India. He was born in Delhi, India on 2nd November 1965. Shah Rukh Khan has appeared in over 80 Hindi films. He is well-known for being one of the most successful celebrities in the world. He has 26.2 million followers on his Instagram account.
When Juhi Chawla was asked about Shah Rukh Khan’s punctuality, she claimed that the actor once showed up at her party after everyone had left and she was asleep.
“Whenever there is a party at our house, we always invite Shah Rukh Khan. I’ve worked with him in several films, and he is also a partner in our sports team, so we always call him home. During one party, I had called him, and everyone was excited that he was coming, especially my staff because they wanted to take pictures with him.”
“I had told him to come by 11 pm, but he had mentioned that he would come slightly late. Eventually, he came after around 2.30 am, by the time the staff had left and I had slept. The food was also over, everyone had gone home and that’s when he came.” According to sources, she said.
