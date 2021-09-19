Shilpa Shetty gives a message on ‘compliment’ In the midst of the Raj Kundra crisis

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have been in the news since the businessman was arrested for allegedly generating and producing pornographic content on mobile applications.

The businessman, Raj Kundra was arrested in July and has remained in detention ever since. Since Raj’s arrest, the actress has been tweeting inspirational statements and sentiments on social media. The actress is attempting to maintain a cheerful attitude. Shilpa tweeted a page from a book with a Mark Twain remark on Saturday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa shared a page with a note written on it. It read as, “I can live for two months on a good compliment.”

The message further explained the importance of compliments and how it can make a person think better of themselves. “We might not think a casual compliments means all that much, but consider how we feel after someone tells us we’ve done a good job, we look good today, or they admire one of our many fine qualities.”

We hold our head a little more brightly. When someone gives us a compliment, we tend to think better of them, too. Clearly, they’re smart and insightful.” The note ended with a thought, “I enjoy it when someone gives me a compliment, and why not? It prompts me to give compliments as well.”

Shilpa Shetty reportedly told cops that she was preoccupied with her own career and was unaware of what the businessman was up to in her recent testimony.

The actress and her best friend recently returned from a trip to Vaishno Devi. Shilpa has also resumed her job duties after a brief hiatus owing to the court processes, and can now be seen filming her dance reality show, Super Dancer Chapter 4, on a regular basis.