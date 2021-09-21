Sidharth Malhotra open-up about playing various shades in ‘Mission Majnu’
Sidharth Malhotra said in the interview that: ‘This is the first time I am playing a spy agent but it is not a James Bond character’
Sidharth Malhotra, a Bollywood actor, sat down for an interview and discussed his role in the upcoming spy thriller film Mission Majnu.
The 36-year-old actor shared, “This is a film inspired by true events. It’s about an important mission that RAW did. It is more of a thriller than action. This is the first time I am playing a spy agent but it is not a James Bond character.”
He added, “I am somebody who keeps manipulating people to get information out. In that manipulation, I got an opportunity to play various shades that I had not in the past. It’s a tone and world that is completely fresh. I have not done a period film before. It was a new experience.”
The film is written by Sumit Batheja, Aseem Arora, and Parveez Shaikh.
