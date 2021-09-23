TikTok star Hareem Shah and Sundal Khattak’s private video goes viral, Watch video

Sana FatimaWeb Editor

23rd Sep, 2021. 10:56 pm
Hareem Shah

The latest video from TikTok stars Hareem Shah and Sundal Khattak has sent the internet into a frenzy, and it’s needless to say that the scandalous video seems to have hit a nerve amongst the masses.

The best friends express their relationship link with emotional music playing in the background, taking their affection to a whole next level.

Turning to her Instagram handle, Shah shares a cute video with her ‘girlfriend’ Sundal in the frame. The duo beam towards the camera whilst the soulful melody plays in the background and ends up giving a quick kiss to each other.

The adorable video proves that the two social media sensations have a close relationship and are not afraid to demonstrate their love for each other on public platforms.

In the comment section of the post, Sundal has commented: “I love you” while Hareem has reciprocated her passionate remark with “Love you too.”

