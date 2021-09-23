TikTok star Hareem Shah and Sundal Khattak’s private video goes viral, Watch video
The latest video from TikTok stars Hareem Shah and Sundal Khattak has sent the internet into a frenzy, and it’s needless to say that the scandalous video seems to have hit a nerve amongst the masses.
The best friends express their relationship link with emotional music playing in the background, taking their affection to a whole next level.
Turning to her Instagram handle, Shah shares a cute video with her ‘girlfriend’ Sundal in the frame. The duo beam towards the camera whilst the soulful melody plays in the background and ends up giving a quick kiss to each other.
The adorable video proves that the two social media sensations have a close relationship and are not afraid to demonstrate their love for each other on public platforms.
In the comment section of the post, Sundal has commented: “I love you” while Hareem has reciprocated her passionate remark with “Love you too.”
Read More
Avneet Kaur’s new bold pictures set the internet on fire
Avneet Kaur is one of the most talented actresses in the Bollywood...
Bilal Abbas Khan talks about female superstars Sajal, Yumna, and Sarah
Bilal Abbas Khan is a Pakistani actor. He was born on 4th...
Watch: Alizeh Shah's top 5 most popular killing dance moves set the stage on fire
Alizeh Shah has become the top-most trending personality among celebrities. She has...
Priyanka Chopra looks dazzling wearing shades in her latest snaps from shoot
Priyanka Chopra is the most beautiful and elegant actress in Bollywood. She...
Mawra Hocane looks amazing in black
Mawra is known for uploading pictures of her daily activities to her...