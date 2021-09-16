Umer Sharif, along with his family, got US visa for cancer treatment

King of Comedy Umer Sharif and his family got a 5-year visa to the United States for cancer treatment.

According to details, International Artist Promoter Rehan Siddiqui said in a statement that legend Umer will soon be taken to the United States by air ambulance for which he is grateful to the Government of Pakistan.

He said that Umer Bhai and his family are coming to Washington DC Air Ambulance where Dr. Shehab and his entire team are ready in every possible way.

He said that he hoped that the operation led by Dr. Shehab and his team would be successful in Washington DC.

Rehan Siddiqui said that he is also very grateful to the media for giving maximum coverage to Umer Sharif and spreading it all over the world.

He thanked the Government of Pakistan and the Government of Sindh for their cooperation with the legendary Umer Sharif.

Meanwhile, PPP leader Murtaza Wahab also announces the news on his Twitter account.

“Even happier to inform that visa has been issued just now. Thank u to the team at US Consulate for the support extended,”