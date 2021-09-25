Urwa Hocane looks fabulous in her latest pictures

Tahir Yameen

25th Sep, 2021. 11:42 pm
Urwa

Urwa has dropped insanely gorgeous pictures on her Instagram which went viral on social media.

She posted the caption “From the sets of #Parizaad”

Take a look!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by URWA HOCANE (@urwatistic)

Her picture has received more than 48,000 likes in just a couple of hours. Her fans could not help but admire her natural beauty.

Urwa Hocane is a Pakistani actress, model, and television personality. In 2012, she made her acting debut in the drama series Khushboo Ka Ghar. She has 4.8 million followers on her Instagram account.

 

 

Adsence 300X250

Read More

15 mins ago
Mawra Hocane’s new bold pictures sets internet on fire

Popular Tv star Mawra Hocane recently went for gorgeous pictures that took...
31 mins ago
Minissha Lamba moves with her lover says, exciting and delightful

Minissha Lamba is an Indian film actress. She was born on 18th...
1 hour ago
Areeba Habib’s latest picture is doing rounds on social media

A mesmerizing photo of Pakistan showbiz industry’s actress Areeba Habib is doing...
1 hour ago
Mahira Khan paying tribute, by celebrating 10 years of 'Humsafar'

Mahira Khan is a Pakistani actress who was born on December 21, 1984....
2 hours ago
Nora Fatehi's recent photos is making the rounds on social media

Nora Fatehi is an Indian actress, model, and dancer. Nora delighted her...
2 hours ago
India again plagiarized Pakistani block buster OST ‘Bol Kaffara’

India is now well-known for plagiarizing content from famous films, dramas, songs,...