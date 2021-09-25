Urwa Hocane looks fabulous in her latest pictures
Urwa has dropped insanely gorgeous pictures on her Instagram which went viral on social media.
She posted the caption “From the sets of #Parizaad”
Take a look!
Her picture has received more than 48,000 likes in just a couple of hours. Her fans could not help but admire her natural beauty.
Urwa Hocane is a Pakistani actress, model, and television personality. In 2012, she made her acting debut in the drama series Khushboo Ka Ghar. She has 4.8 million followers on her Instagram account.
