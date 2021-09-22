Will Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh be a part of Bigg Boss 15?

Rakhi Sawant is a controversial Indian actress and the most popular contestant of the Indian reality show Bigg Boss 14. She had rocked Bigg Boss 14 with her presence and now it is being said that Rakhi’s husband Ritesh will be part of season 15 of Bigg Boss.

According to Indian media reports, Bigg Boss 15 will be released in October this year and it has been confirmed that actress Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh will be a part of Bigg Boss 15.

In a recent interview with Indian media, Ritesh said, “Bollywood actor Salman Khan and other contestants in Bigg Boss 14 were waiting for his arrival but he could not come to the show due to business commitments.”

But now he confirmed that he will be a part of season 15 of Bigg Boss.

Ritesh also barred the Indian media from sharing his picture, saying he wanted that the audience to see him for the first time in Bigg Boss 15.

It may be recalled that in the year 2019, Rakhi Sawant had told the Indian media that she was engaged to a man named Ritesh, but she did not show any picture of her husband.

Earlier, Rakhi Sawant had revealed during season 14 of Bigg Boss that her husband was already married and also the father of a child which she came to know about after marriage.