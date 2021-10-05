Ahad Raza Mir quashes rumours regarding wife’s pregnancy

Pakistani showbiz actor Ahad Raza Mir has cleared the air regarding wife Sajal Aly’s pregnancy rumours.

In a recent statement, replying to a private question about expecting a baby, the Yakeen Ka Safar star said that social media is a place where even private matters are discussed and circulated much openly. “There is no truth about me going to be a father,” he said.

Since the couple tied the knot in 2020, rumours of actress Sajal Aly’s pregnancy were circulating all over the internet.

It is pertinent to mention here that the pair walked down the aisle in Abu Dhabi at a ceremony that was attended by close relatives and friends of the couple.

The actor’s nikkah pictures had begun to circulate online, with a fresh and happy smile on his face.

He looked dapper donning an off-white sherwani with similar coloured ‘kula’, which gave him a lavish groom-look.

While. the Dhoop Ki Deewar starlet wore an-all red lehenga on her dreamy wedding day.

Earlier, Ahad shed light on his decision to take on the lead role in the Indo-Pakistan drama series Dhoop Ki Deewar alongside Sajal.

“Whenever I consider a script or a character, the first thing that I look for selfishly as an actor is what this is going to do for me in terms of a challenge? Also, when it comes to the story, I always feel like it needs to have some kind of hook to it which doesn’t just get me involved as an actor, but the audience as well,” he explained.

The Ehd-e-Wafa actor added, “When the script of Dhoop Ki Deewar came to me, it was less about the character and more about the story, and more about me wanting to be a part of something that within our society is a statement of peace and love, and a willingness, in fact, a yearning, to move forward.”