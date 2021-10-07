Alizeh Shah’s latest pictures go viral

Web DeskWeb Editor

07th Oct, 2021. 08:37 pm
Alizeh shah latest

Actress Alizeh Shah has left fans amazed with her and Muneeb Butt’s new photos. the actress has 3.7 Million following on her Instagram account.

Taking to her Instagram account, she shared a series of pictures of herself and Muneeb, The 21-year-old looked breathtaking as she wore exquisite maharani jewellery.

Have a Look!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alizooo (@alizehshahofficial)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alizooo (@alizehshahofficial)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alizooo (@alizehshahofficial)

However, This is the first time Muneeb Butt and Alizeh have collaborated on a project.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alizooo (@alizehshahofficial)

 

