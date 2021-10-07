Alizeh Shah’s latest pictures go viral
Actress Alizeh Shah has left fans amazed with her and Muneeb Butt’s new photos. the actress has 3.7 Million following on her Instagram account.
Taking to her Instagram account, she shared a series of pictures of herself and Muneeb, The 21-year-old looked breathtaking as she wore exquisite maharani jewellery.
Have a Look!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
However, This is the first time Muneeb Butt and Alizeh have collaborated on a project.
View this post on Instagram
Read More
Mashal Khan’s sizzling grooves make rounds on social media, watch video
Mashal Khan, while being a relatively new face in the television industry,...
Komal Aziz shares a picture with which Bollywood star? see photo
Komal Aziz Khan is a prominent young newcomer who is gradually winning...
Ali Zafar sings 'Larsha Pekhawar' song at Pindi Stadium, watch video
Pakistani singer, Ali Zafar sings his latest hit Pashto song 'Larsha Pekhawar'...
Armeena Rana and Noor Bukhari indulge in war of words on social media
Armeena Rana Khan has slammed celebrities who use religious extremism' to advance...
Kylie Jenner looks breathtaking in a white swimsuit with bold lips
The reality TV star and founder of Kylie Cosmetics, also known as...