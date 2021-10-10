Ayeza Khan shares breathtaking pictures from her recent shoot in black gown, see photos
Ayeza Khan is a versatile actress and model in the industry. She is famous for her leading roles in many dramas. Her performance is always praised by the audience.
Her character Mehwish in the drama serial Mere Pass Tum Ho received love from all over the world and served as a breakthrough in her career. Khan is currently ruling in the fashion industry, as she is always in the news for her photoshoots for various clothing brands.
Ayeza is quite active on social media and shares her pictures and videos to connect with her beloved fans and followers. Khan took to Instagram and shared her pictures in the black gown with frizzy hair.
Have a look!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Read More
Netflix defends Chappelle, suspends staff in transgender row
Netflix has defended its decision to screen a Dave Chappelle special criticized...
Naimal Khawar poses adorably with her 'little man' Mustafa, pictures go viral
Naimal Khawar Khan has shared a photo of herself and her munchkin...
Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman
Superman fell for a reporter and now his son is doing the...
Nawazuddin Siddiqui, 'racism' is a big problem in Bollywood.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui, an Indian actor, thinks that racism is a bigger problem...
Taapsee Pannu describes the difference between a bikini body and an athletic body
Taapsee Pannu, who will soon be featured in the film Rashmi Rocket...