Britney Spears discusses her destination wedding with Sam Asghari

Britney Spears is in a good mood right now because she recently won a key victory in her conservatorship struggle when her father Jamie Spears was suspended from it.

The singer, Britney Spears who just got engaged to her fiancé Sam Asghari, has been thinking about getting married soon and recently asked followers where she should tie the knot in an Instagram post.

Britney is now on vacation in French Polynesia and was seen debating prospective wedding venues in a video posted to her Instagram, revealing that she has no idea where she wants to marry.

In the video, she says, “We have a predicament, a really big problem right now. I have no idea where I want to get married. We don’t know if we want to get married in Italy or Greece, Australia or New York City.”

The video then shows Sam telling Britney to ask her fans where she should get married to which the singer replies, “Maybe I should ask the fans where we should get married, I think that is a very good idea.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

Sharing the post, Britney in the captions also wrote, “Psss where should we get married.”

Britney wants to marry Asghari as soon as possible, according to recent reports. The couple has been dating for nearly four years, and Spears has previously complimented him for being her rock.