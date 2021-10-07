Daniel Craig was honored into the Hollywood Walk of Fame alongside fellow Bond star

Daniel Craig, Britain’s favorite superspy, was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday.

Outside 7007 Hollywood Boulevard, next to fellow Bond star Roger Moore, the world’s most suave action hero was memorialized.

“I never thought I’d hear myself saying this but you know it’s an absolute honor to be walked all over in Hollywood,” Craig said as his star was revealed.

“And if happiness is measured by the company we keep, then, me being on this pavement surrounded by all of these legends, makes me a very, very, very happy man.”

Fans congregated further down the legendary boulevard to honor their gadget-wielding hero, where over 2,000 stars pay homage to some of the biggest icons in film, television, and music. Naturally, with martinis.

This month, Craig’s fifth and final appearance as Ian Fleming’s secret agent will be seen on televisions all around the world.

“No Time To Die” has gotten wonderful reviews, which is great news for studio executives who are counting on the blockbuster to bring in new viewers after the Covid suspension.

Actor Remi Malik, who plays Bond’s adversary in the mega-25th franchise’s film, was on hand to laud the star, whom he described as “a treat to work with.”

“If you’re lucky enough to play a bad guy, you’d better make sure the good guy is legendary. This good guy’s the best,” he stated.