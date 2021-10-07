Disha Patani looks dazzling hot in black Maxi, see photo

Disha Patani was born on 13 June 1992 who is an Indian actress and works primarily in Hindi films. She made her acting debut in the Telugu film Loafer (2015), opposite Varun Tej, and got critical acclaim for her portrayal in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016). She starred in the Chinese action-comedy Kung Fu Yoga (2017).

She later went on to star in commercially successful Hindi action films such as Baaghi 2 (2018), Bharat (2019), and Malang (2020). (2020). Acclaimed showbiz star Disha usually keeps fans indulged with her fun-filled activities on social media also shares her daily routine with them.

Recently, the star took to Instagram and posted a picture of her in black maxi with the caption ‘Makeup by me’. She looks stunning in it.

Have a look!