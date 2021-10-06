Phoebe Dynevor talks about dealing with anxiety while living in the spotlight
Phoebe Dynevor, a Hollywood actress, is offering fans a glimpse into what it’s like to be continuously in the spotlight.
In her cover story for Harper’s Bazaar’s November 2021 issue, the 26-year-old actor, who rose to popularity thanks to Netflix’s Bridgerton, 26, opened up about how she cope with the rigors of fame.
“I don’t think anyone knows how to handle that. I worry about everything. I’m full of anxiety. I have a fear of failure, letting someone down, contradicting myself,” she stated.
“You see what it is for your mental health to be in the public eye. I meditate, I have a therapist, I walk every day. There are things I do to ground myself because it’s quite hectic at the moment,” she continued.
“It’s finding that middle ground and centering oneself,” she explained.
“It’s really important for me and my sanity to work on projects that I love and develop characters that I think are really interesting that’s the excitement for me,” she continued.
