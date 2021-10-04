Fahad Mustafa sheds light over drug case of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan
Pakistani actor Fahad Mustafa shared his thoughts over the recent drug case of Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest son Aryan Khan.
Fahad on his official Twitter account advocates for ‘azaadi‘ not ‘choot‘ in lieu of recent drug bust including Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan.
His tweet read, “Drugs are really damaging our youth and are so easily available in schools colleges and universities our government needs to check on this and as parents its ok to keep an eye on children ,discipline them tell them to get bak home before maghrib azaadi ho choot nahi.”
Drugs are really damaging our youth and are so easily available in schools colleges and universities our government needs to check on this and as parents its ok to keep an eye on children ,discipline them tell them to get bak home before maghrib😊azaadi ho choot nahi!
— Fahad Mustafa (@fahadmustafa26) October 4, 2021
It should be noted that Aryan was raided by (NCB) officials along with eight others in a cruise ship on possession of drugs. He was questioned by the (NCB) officials in a drug case on Saturday, 2 October, and got arrested on Sunday, 3 October and the case is under investigation by the officials.
