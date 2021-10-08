Fiza Ali shares her glam looks from her birthday party, watch video

Fiza Ali is a Pakistani actress, host, and singer. Fiza has been working in Industry for a long time now. “Mehndi,” “Sath Nibhana hay,” and “Saat Sur Rishton kay” were among her most popular dramas.

Currently, Fiza Ali is the host of a television show. Fiza Ali is currently hosting a television show. She has also been active in singing, she has sung few songs with Singer Mazhar Rahi and almost all of her songs have become a huge hit and gathered millions of views on YouTube as well.

Fiza is a single mother of her adorable daughter Faraal. Recently, Fiza took to Instagram and posted a video from her birthday party by captioning it ‘Happy Birthday to me’

In the video, she was spotted in a black dress with minimal makeup while differently poses for the video. She looks so stunning while posing for the video.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CUuON31AMTx/