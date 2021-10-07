Inside the Lux Style Awards 2021 rehearsals

Web Desk BOL News

07th Oct, 2021. 09:45 pm
Lux Style Awards 2021

As the Lux Style Awards 2021, 20th annual ceremony is around the corner and this year the industry will celebrate two historic decades of Pakistan’s most coveted and anticipated annual awards.

For the ceremony, celebrities from the film, television, fashion, and music industry are gearing up for the extravagant event.

Let’s have a look at the rehearsals:

Mehwish Hayat can be seen practicing her lines as she will be host LSA 2021.

The 2021 Lux Style Awards will take place on 9th October in Karachi.

Mehwish Hayat, Asim Azhar, Resham, Tabish Hashmi, Young Stunners are spotted in the pictures while rehearsing by heart for the show.

