Joe Jonas drops a cute photo of wifey Sophie Turner on a dinner date in New York

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are the perfect couple, and we admire how they make time for each other despite their hectic schedules.

Joe Jonas was recently spotted enjoying date night with his wife while on a break from the Remember This tour. Joe tweeted a sweet picture of Sophie enjoying a glass of wine, hinting at the same.

Taking to Instagram, Joe shared a photo of Sophie was she raised her glass of wine in a celebratory manner during their date.

Sophie, who wore minimal makeup and smiled sweetly for the photo, looked lovely. Joe also included Bruno Major’s song Home in his Instagram story, which included Sophie’s adorable photo.

Sophie has been spending a lot of time with Joe amid his Remember This tour with brothers Nick and Kevin for their band Jonas Brothers.

Recently, Joe and Sophie were captured sharing a cosy moment as they kissed in an empty Fenway Park stadium stage for one of the cutest pictures ever.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas started dating in 2016, and Joe proposed to Sophie with a stunning diamond ring only a year later.

The couple tied the knot twice, first during a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas in 2019 and later with their friends and family in attendance, in a beautiful ceremony in the South of France, the same year.