Kim Kardashian and Kanye West talk about their future plans during a dinner date

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

02nd Oct, 2021. 12:12 pm
Kim Kardashian

Even after their breakup, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West appear to be maintaining a pleasant connection, as they were seen having dinner together this week.

After dinner with their friends Tracy and Ray Romulus, Kim Kardashian and her estranged husband Kanye were photographed leaving Nobu Malibu together.

During their divorce, the 40-year-old reality star and the Hurricane hitmaker reportedly talked about personal and business problems while spending quality time together.

The mother of four wore a purple sating ensemble from head to toe, complete with matching gloves. For the evening supper, she also wore a long brown leather coat and dark sunglasses.

Kanye, 44, on the other hand, wore sunglasses with an all-black ensemble and a baseball cap for his dinner meeting with his separated wife. At the conclusion of the night, the pair are said to have left the restaurant in the same automobile.

Kim and Kanye, who co-parent their four children North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, called it quits earlier this year after seven years together, and while they’ve continued to spend time together, sources claim they’re just maintaining a platonic and work-related connection.

