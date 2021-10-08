LSA 2021: Mehwish Hayat recharges with backstage enthusiasm and bustle

The Lux Style Awards 2021 are just around the corner, and this year’s host, Mehwish Hayat, discusses the adrenaline rush leading up to the big day.

In an exclusive interview with Geo News, Mehwish discussed all of the things she enjoys about working backstage, including the thrill and craziness that comes with it.

“Only two days before the main event and I’m very excited. My last performance was in 2018 but now after COVID-19 and a break of two years, finally I’m back on the stage,” Mehwish divulged.

Mehwish boasted about her passion for backstage fun and frolic as she spoke more about the sessions.

“It’s very fun, all of us are enjoying it. Artists miss such events a lot and backstage is a place where I have a lot of fun. I really like the rush and the buzz and excitement,” continued Mehwish.

The Load Wedding star revealed what’s new at the 20th Lux Style Awards, including how she’s using the platform to preach about social concerns like women empowerment.

“This time, the content is a bit different. Of course, we are talking a lot about women empowerment, we are talking about unity and harmony between each other and the industry so I think it is very positive very healthy,” Mehwish added.

Not to mention her surprise tribute to one of the famous female singers of Pakistan. “We are also paying a tribute to a famous singer. We are excited,” said Mehwish.

When asked about her feelings as a Lux girl, Mehwish admitted that she feels completely at ease on stage.

“I really feel at home. This time I’m very hands-on. From outfits to dance steps, I’m very involved in the process this time.”