Mansha Pasha responds to netizens’ criticism, ‘Verbal abuse, sermonizing comments’
Actress Mansha Pasha has slammed netizens for evaluating female celebrities on the red carpet based on their outfits.
A day after the 20th Lux Style Awards, the Laal Kabootar diva, Mansha Pasha turned to Twitter to express her displeasure with netizens who left “sermonising comments” alongside images of female celebs.
“Every award show ends with a slew of sermonizing comments under the photos of all female celebrities making character judgments about how good or bad she is based on her outfit. Honestly, this is the real superficiality. Judging a person’s inner nature based on an outfit choice,” wrote Mansha.
“If you think verbal abuse (well-intended or justified in your minds perhaps) makes you a good person, please check again,” she added.
If you think verbal abuse (well intended or justified in your minds perhaps) makes you a good person, please check again.
— Mansha Pasha (@manshapasha) October 10, 2021
View this post on Instagram
Mansha Pasha is a Pakistani actress and television presenter. She is known for her supporting roles in several critically and commercially successful television series, including Shehr-e-Zaat, Madiha Maliha, Zindagi Gulzar Hai, Virasat, and Mera Naam Yusuf Hai.
Read More
Taapsee Pannu describes the difference between a bikini body and an athletic body
Taapsee Pannu, who will soon be featured in the film Rashmi Rocket...
Nawazuddin Siddiqui, 'racism' is a big problem in Bollywood.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui, an Indian actor, thinks that racism is a bigger problem...
Shah Rukh Khan worries about his son Aryan's bail. 'Both SRK and Gauri devastated'
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have been going through a difficult...
Shahrukh Khan has gone sleepless over his son Aryan Khan's bail
Shahrukh Khan has been up at night worrying about his son Aryan's...
Nawazuddin Siddiqui claims that industry has a racism problem, not nepotism
Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who was nominated for an International EMMY for his role...