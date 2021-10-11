Mansha Pasha responds to netizens’ criticism, ‘Verbal abuse, sermonizing comments’

Actress Mansha Pasha has slammed netizens for evaluating female celebrities on the red carpet based on their outfits.

A day after the 20th Lux Style Awards, the Laal Kabootar diva, Mansha Pasha turned to Twitter to express her displeasure with netizens who left “sermonising comments” alongside images of female celebs.

“Every award show ends with a slew of sermonizing comments under the photos of all female celebrities making character judgments about how good or bad she is based on her outfit. Honestly, this is the real superficiality. Judging a person’s inner nature based on an outfit choice,” wrote Mansha.

“If you think verbal abuse (well-intended or justified in your minds perhaps) makes you a good person, please check again,” she added.

Mansha Pasha is a Pakistani actress and television presenter. She is known for her supporting roles in several critically and commercially successful television series, including Shehr-e-Zaat, Madiha Maliha, Zindagi Gulzar Hai, Virasat, and Mera Naam Yusuf Hai.