Naimal Khawar poses adorably with her ‘little man’ Mustafa, pictures go viral
Naimal Khawar Khan has shared a photo of herself and her munchkin Mustafa having some mother-son time.
Over the weekend, Naimal shared gorgeous selfies with her one-year-old on her Instagram Stories, making admirers fawn over the pair’s adoring relationship.
Fans could see Mustafa sitting on Naimal’s knee, peering into the camera as Naimal snapped shots.
Take a look at these adorable pictures!
Mustafa was busy with his shenanigans in another snap, while Naimal fumbled to use her phone camera. The Anaa star captioned the shot, “My Little Man.”
