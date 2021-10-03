NCB questions Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in a drug case

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

03rd Oct, 2021. 11:21 am
Aryan Khan

After being detained in a narcotics case, the eldest son of Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan is being questioned by Narcotics Control Bureau officials.

According to the Times of India, Aryan Khan was apprehended when the National Crime Bureau raided a party aboard a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai on Saturday night.

According to India Today, the officials of NCB are questioning Aryan in the drug bust case.

Khan’s son, however, has not been charged or arrested, according to media reports citing a top NCB officer.

Aryan’s phone has been taken and is being inspected by officials for any evidence of his involvement in the possession or usage of illegal narcotics.

In the same investigation, nine people were imprisoned, including three girls, some of whom were the daughters of famous businessmen.

Meanwhile, authorities have also summoned the organizers of the cruise party for investigation.

