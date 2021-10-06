NCB sends Aryan Khan’s phone to forensic while he’s provided with science books in custody

Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has been detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) since Saturday. After being produced at the Holiday court, he was first held and then arrested on Sunday.

The court continued his detention until October 7 on Monday. Aryan Khan is currently being held by the NCB and is said to be assisting with the investigation.

Because he is the son of a celebrity, he does not have many advantages. According to reports, the kid is eating food from the department mess, just like the star.

Furthermore, according to sources, he requested and received science books from NCB officials. According to an India Today article, Aryan’s phone, as well as the phones of others arrested in the case, has been transferred to forensic for investigation.

According to the Times of India, NCB testified before the court that stunning and incriminating evidence was discovered in the accused’s WhatsApp communications, which revealed linkages to worldwide drug trafficking.

Recently, it was also reported that Aryan had discussed modes of payment for procurement of drugs.

On Tuesday, the NCB arrested four more persons in connection with the case. The four people are employees of Delhi-based event management firm Namas’cray.