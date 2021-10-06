Nora Fatehi recalls ‘hustle’ as a waitress in teenage years ‘customers can be mean’

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

06th Oct, 2021. 10:23 am
Nora Fatehi

Since her Bollywood debut, Nora Fatehi has come a long way in her profession. She has carved out a distinct position for herself in the profession, as well as in the hearts of her fans.

Today, Nora Fatehi can be seen in several films and her dance moves always manage to become a hit. But there was a time when she used to work as a waitress.

With Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans, the actress made her Bollywood debut. In Telugu cinema, however, she rose to prominence by performing item numbers in films such as Temper, Baahubali: The Beginning, and Kick 2.

Nora is a Canadian-born actress and dancer. Recalling her teenage days during the episode of Star Vs Food 2, she said, “I worked as a waitress on and off from the age of 16 till she was 18. It was a difficult job as you need to have communication skills, personality and most important you have to be a fast and good memory. Sometimes, customers can be mean but you must be able to handle situations.” The actress expressed her feelings.

Nora also shared information about the Canadian food culture. The actress said, that her people love thickness and curviness in female bodies. “Being skinny is not much liked. That’s a cultural mentality and that’s why we are constantly eating.”

