PHOTOS: Ayesha Omar slays a Black-saree in recent clicks
Actress Ayesha Omar always keeps her fans glued to her Instagram account by uploading one stunning picture after the other.
Taking to her Instagram handle, the 39-year-old recently posted a series of photos in a black saree where she looked breathtaking.
She shared the pictures with caption “Finally managed to get the right kinda tangoing, thanks to my weekly trek to the beach. Oh and yeah I normally don’t put on saris and diamonds first thing in the morning but @itsnidayasir.official makes everything possible.”
Have a look!
She is winning the hearts of millions of people through her superb performance and exquisite beauty. She has 4.6 million followers on her Instagram account.
