Sadia Khan bumped into which Bollywood actress?
Sadia Khan, the star of Khuda Aur Mohabbat and a stunning model, is on holiday in the UAE. She recently shared a stunning photo with Aishwarya Rai Bachan, a Bollywood diva and the epitome of beauty.
Aishwarya Rai Bachan was wearing a mask in the photo, but it is apparent that she is none other than the stunning Aishwarya Rai Bachan. The actor is stunning not only in appearance but also in heart, as she was all smiling in the photo. Sadia Khan revealed that she was also praised on her appearance, which was a big thing for her.
Talking to Instagram in excitement Sadia said, “Just bumped into the most prettiest 💞and the humbled lady on this earth Aishwariya Rai
P.S I glanced down at my feet for a second when she said God bless you, you are beautiful 🙈. Hayeeee now I know I am Beautiful 😆”
Sadia Khan further said that now after getting a compliment from Aishwarya Rai she really thinks that she is beautiful.
