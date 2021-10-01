Saheefa Jabbar Khattak Undergoes A Painful Surgery

Saheefa Jabbar Khattak is a talented, dedicated, and wonderful Pakistani drama actress who began her career as a model and was awarded Best Emerging Talent for her outstanding performance.

Saheefa Jabbar Khattak just underwent a difficult surgery to correct a deviated septum. Saheefa has been dealing with this issue for a long time. Doctors have warned her that she would need surgery to repair the bone in her nose. Saheefa has always been apprehensive about going under the knife and aesthetically removing a portion of her face, but her protrusion in her nose has caused her numerous problems over the years.

Before surgery:

After surgery:

Saheefa underwent a hard surgery two months ago after suffering from a severe breathing condition. Saheefa stated that the procedure went well, but that her concerns were legitimate. The process itself was not difficult, but the recovery period was difficult. In the two weeks following the surgery, she had trouble breathing and had to stay attached to her bed.

“Cosmetically solving medical issues is considered such a taboo thing to do in Pakistan, and it isn’t as people imagine it to be. It isn’t always about beautification, there are a good number of cases when it’s about alleviating pain and improving health. It’s best to educate ourselves before jumping to conclusions and making assumptions”, she concluded.