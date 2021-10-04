Shakira and Claudia Schiffer also named in Pandora Papers Leak

The ‘Pandora Papers’ have taken the world by storm as prominent leaders and top celebrities are now facing allegations of corruption, tax evasion, and money laundering around the world.

After several well-known celebrities and leaders now Colombian singer and dancer Shakira and German model Claudia Schiffer are also on the list of Pandora Papers leaks. Now they are issuing clarifications about their hidden assets.

Claudia Schiffer, a German model also exposed in the leaks. Claudia is one of the top-list supermodels of Germany, who ruled the runway in the 1990s, has been reported to have made a fortune by way of six offshore corporations.

On the other hand, Indian former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was also named among the 300 Indians who were included in the ‘Pandora Papers’.