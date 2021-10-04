Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas raises the temperature in New York as they walk together
Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones, and her singer husband Joe Jonas flaunted their distinct flair in New York City on Sunday.
The American singer, Joe Jonas wore olive green slacks with a tucked black vintage t-shirt and a blue and grey argyle cardigan and looked amazing.
The 32-year-old actress, on the other hand, looked stunning in baggy light wash jeans with darker blue panels on the front. She wore them with a dark green zip-up vest with pockets down the front.
Sophie’s red hair was parted in the center and draped over her shoulders in waves as a pair of thick-framed sunglasses sat atop her dome.
Joe is on tour with his brothers across the east coast, despite frequent performances in New York. The tour will run until the end of October, with a performance at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles as the final stop.
