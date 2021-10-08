The first trailer for Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is out

This new adaptation stars Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp), Arrowverse actor Robbie Amell, Kaya Scodelario (Skins), Avan Jogia (Victorious), Tom Hopper (The Umbrella Academy), Lily Gao (The Expanse), and Donal Logue (The Expanse), and is based on the renowned horror video game franchise (Sons of Anarchy).

Based on the available video, it appears that it will establish itself apart from the Milla Jovovich films, which, depending on your point of view, may mean a good future.

In March, director Johannes Roberts gave a sneak peek at his flesh-eating endeavor, explaining: “It’s an ensemble piece, and ‘Raccoon City’ plays a big part and is a character in the movie. It’s about this group of people all coming from different angles, some coming into town, some already having grown up in this town… meeting over this one fateful night.

“It’s not like I was presented something where we’re remaking it. We’re not. I fell in love with Milla Jovovich in the first films, I love that side of the Resident Evil world. But it was a real pleasure to be given the reins to a new franchise, hopefully, that really is its own thing.

“I had never seen the terror and the atmosphere of the games. I’d never felt that on-screen, and I felt that was something I wanted to tell.”