Ushna Shah and Dur-e-Fishan includes in an online banter, both are ‘Manipulative and strategic’

Web Desk BOL News

06th Oct, 2021. 11:10 pm
Ushna Shah and Dur-e-Fishan

Actor Ushna Shah recently took to Instagram to share the latest picture of her in a cool attire, fellow actress Dur-e-Fishan was quick to comment under the picture. The Dilruba diva adored Balaa star’s fitness.

“I’ll go on a diet Monday onwards,” wrote the Akhir Kab Tak actor.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ushna Shah (@ushnashah)

While the Pardes star commented on her post: “I would go eat an entire cake if I look this even once.”

Ushna said that she looks good with the help of good angles and manipulative dressing.

“Month of post-Covid steroid eating plus no gym has left me with a tubby belly which requires a lot of manipulative and strategic dressing. I am however enjoying the womanly-ness that comes with it.”

Dure-e-Fishan is currently appeared in Juda Huay Kuch Is Tarah, opposite Nabeel Zubairi while Ushna can be seen in Aakhir Kab Tak co-starring Adeel Hussain.

