Ushna Shah and Dur-e-Fishan includes in an online banter, both are ‘Manipulative and strategic’
Actor Ushna Shah recently took to Instagram to share the latest picture of her in a cool attire, fellow actress Dur-e-Fishan was quick to comment under the picture. The Dilruba diva adored Balaa star’s fitness.
“I’ll go on a diet Monday onwards,” wrote the Akhir Kab Tak actor.
View this post on Instagram
While the Pardes star commented on her post: “I would go eat an entire cake if I look this even once.”
Ushna said that she looks good with the help of good angles and manipulative dressing.
“Month of post-Covid steroid eating plus no gym has left me with a tubby belly which requires a lot of manipulative and strategic dressing. I am however enjoying the womanly-ness that comes with it.”
Dure-e-Fishan is currently appeared in Juda Huay Kuch Is Tarah, opposite Nabeel Zubairi while Ushna can be seen in Aakhir Kab Tak co-starring Adeel Hussain.
