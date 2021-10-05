Zhalay Sarhadi oozes elegance, beauty in her latest photoshoot

The photoshoot of the famous and gorgeous actress of Pakistan showbiz industry Zhalay Sarhadi has gone viral on social media.

The gorgeous actress posted multiple photos on her Instagram account. She posted the caption “Baghon main bahaar hai….. throw back to a project comping soon”

Have a look!

Zhalay Sarhadi is a gorgeous Pakistani actress and model with a wide range of roles. Her superb performance and faultless beauty have won the hearts of millions of people.

She is known for her leading roles in several televisions serials including Qismat Ka Likha, Mere Bewafa, Sartaj Mera Tu Raaj Mera, Jstuju, and many more.