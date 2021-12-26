Ahsan Mohsin Ikram shares romantic clicks with wifey amid snowfall

Web Desk BOL News

26th Dec, 2021. 05:57 pm
Ahsan Mohsin Ikram Minal Khan

Actors Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram continue to ooze vacation goals to their fans and their recent loved-up pictures are proof of their ultimate couple goals.

Ahsan Mohsin took to his Instagram and posted a series of PDA-filled snaps amidst snowfall and beautiful view with his wifey Minal.

The couple looked adorable as they posed for the camera, encapsulating their happy moments forever.

One of the pictures also showed the actor holding Khan in his arms, all smiling and enjoying the romantic time to their fullest.

“Oh, the weather outside is frightful, But the fire is so delightful. Since we’ve no place to go. Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow,” the caption read.

The lovebirds got married on September 10, 2021, after dating eachother for a long time.

She also changed her last name on her Instagram profile to Minal Ahsan from Minal Khan a day after the wedding.

Also Read: From Miss to Mrs: Minal Khan changes her last name on Instagram

