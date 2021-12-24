Aiman & Muneeb having a vacation joyride in Murree

Muneeb Butt and Aiman Khan, a well-known and the most adored couple of Pakistan’s drama industry, are currently enjoying their best time as they jet off to Murree for a family vacation.

The lovebirds are travel freaks and keep exploring different travel destinations. To enjoy the winter chills, both Aiman and Muneeb are having a vacation joyride with the actress’s family.

To make their fans drool, the Baandi starlet posted a picture-perfect selfie from the mountains.

The celebrity couple shared an adorable selfie alongside the picturesque view of the hotel from their back. They are also separately posting breathtaking pictures from their trip on social media.

However, Aiman’s fans were quick to pour in love for the couple.

The couple has been married for three years now and shares a beautiful daughter Amal.

