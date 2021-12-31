Anushka Sharma To Return On Big Screen With 3 Projects

Anushka Sharma, has been away from the industry for a long time. Vamika, the actor’s daughter, was born in January of this year. For Anushka’s supporters, though, there is some good news. According to speculations, the Sultan actor is ready to sign three major Bollywood films. Two of these films will reportedly be released in theatres, while the third will be released on an OTT platform.

Anushka Sharma’s return to the big screen in 2022 is the best thing that could happen to our industry. She’ll be seen in three large projects, two of which are big screen entertainers and one of which is a massively mounted OTT project. This project is easily the largest film produced for the internet domain in India due to the size with which it is being conceptualised! We can expect these announcements to begin early next year, and Anushka’s admirers will be overjoyed at the variety and ground-breaking projects with which she will choose to delight them,”

Anushka will be concentrating on her acting career from now on, according to the source, and wants to make a name for herself. “Each announcement is likely to generate a lot of discussion. Anushka has always wanted to be a part of the best cinema that the Hindi film industry has to offer, and these new selections will reflect her desire to work on fresh and new projects. She plans to concentrate on her acting career and hopes to be a part of cinema that is both unique and exciting,” the insider stated.