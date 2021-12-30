Areeba Habib’s mayun was a star-studded event

Actress Areeba Habib’s mayun ceremony that took place Wednesday night was a star studded event filled with yellows, dances and all the desi wedding fun.

 

The actress announced her wedding bells a few days back with an Instagram post revealing her invitation box filled with scented candles and a unique card.

Her wedding preparations were in full swing for last many days involving a lot of fraternity members.

Social media is quite brimming with the glimpses of the mayun ceremony of the Jalan actress.

Habib looks adorably elegant in a yellow mayun attire and her bestie Sana Fakhar was seen dancing happily at the event.

Actress Zhalay Sarhadi was also spotted at the occasion relishing the star’s wedding.

