Areeba Habib’s mayun was a star-studded event
Actress Areeba Habib’s mayun ceremony that took place Wednesday night was a star studded event filled with yellows, dances and all the desi wedding fun.
View this post on Instagram
The actress announced her wedding bells a few days back with an Instagram post revealing her invitation box filled with scented candles and a unique card.
Read more: Celebrations Are In Order! Areeba Habib Has Announced Her Wedding Date On Instagram
Her wedding preparations were in full swing for last many days involving a lot of fraternity members.
View this post on Instagram
Social media is quite brimming with the glimpses of the mayun ceremony of the Jalan actress.
Habib looks adorably elegant in a yellow mayun attire and her bestie Sana Fakhar was seen dancing happily at the event.
View this post on Instagram
Read more: Areeba Habib nose piercing video goes viral
Actress Zhalay Sarhadi was also spotted at the occasion relishing the star’s wedding.
Read More
Nora Fatehi contracts COVID-19: "I've been bedridden for a few days"
Nora Fatehi, who has established herself as among the top dancers in...
Fasn Lashes out Alizeh Shah for Smoking Hash in Public
Alizeh Shah, the social media sensation who is known for her outspoken...
Hira Mani & Muneeb Butt will share the screen for fisrt time in "Qismat"
One of the most stylish and lively actresses, Hira Mani, is all...
This is what Kareena Kapoor woke up to in the morning
B-Town diva Kareena Kapoor woke up to an adorable view in her...
LEAKED VIDEO: Alizeh Shah Smoking Hash on the streets?
Alizeh Shah, the social media sensation who is known for her outspoken...