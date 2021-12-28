Asim Riaz asks Shehnaaz fans to “stop targeting” after his controversial tweet
Asim Riaz, a Bigg Boss 13 participant, has now clarified his previous tweet, in which he remarked “people get over loved ones so soon.” After videos of her dancing at a friend’s wedding went viral, Shehnaaz Gill’s followers claimed the tweet was about her.
Asim posted a text-on picture message on his Instagram stories to clarify his intentions. He wrote, “Guys I got your attention and I think I need to clear this now. I lost one of my good friends last month from Jammu and a few of my friends from the same group are partying right now in Goa. So I was actually telling them not who you all are assuming and remember if I wanna say anything I have those guts to come up to say it directly. I have close ones too, I have my hommies around too. So stop targeting stop taking out loopholes and stop taking sympathy.”
Read more. WATCH: Shehnaaz Gill dances her heart out at a recent function
This message comes after Asim wrote late Monday night, “Just saw few dancing clips … seriously people get over loved ones so soon Kya baat kya baat (Amazing)..…. #Newworld.”
Just saw few dancing clips … seriously people get over loved ones so soon 👏
Kya baat
kya baat..…. #Newworld
— Asim Riaz (@imrealasim) December 27, 2021
Fans of Shehnaaz Gill and late actor Sidharth Shukla slammed Asim as soon as he tweeted this, as videos of Shehnaaz at a friend’s engagement went viral the same day. Shehnaaz was seen dancing in the video.
Read More
Kubra Khan shares a special message on Dananeer birthday
The ‘Pawri’ horahe hai girl who made it to news through her...
Alizeh Shah slays in an off-shoulder black top
Alizeh Shah, a social media sensation known for her outspoken personality and...
Salman Khan flaunts her moves on 'Tamma Tamma' with niece
On December 27, actor Salman Khan, who shares his birthday with his...
Shahid Kapoor's movie Jersey release postpones due to Omicron
Jersey, starring Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur, has been postponed due to...
‘Boycott 83’ trends in India right after movie release
Boycott83 trends on social media right after the release of the movie:...