Asim Riaz asks Shehnaaz fans to “stop targeting” after his controversial tweet

Asim Riaz, a Bigg Boss 13 participant, has now clarified his previous tweet, in which he remarked “people get over loved ones so soon.” After videos of her dancing at a friend’s wedding went viral, Shehnaaz Gill’s followers claimed the tweet was about her.

Asim posted a text-on picture message on his Instagram stories to clarify his intentions. He wrote, “Guys I got your attention and I think I need to clear this now. I lost one of my good friends last month from Jammu and a few of my friends from the same group are partying right now in Goa. So I was actually telling them not who you all are assuming and remember if I wanna say anything I have those guts to come up to say it directly. I have close ones too, I have my hommies around too. So stop targeting stop taking out loopholes and stop taking sympathy.”

This message comes after Asim wrote late Monday night, “Just saw few dancing clips … seriously people get over loved ones so soon Kya baat kya baat (Amazing)..…. #Newworld.”

Just saw few dancing clips … seriously people get over loved ones so soon 👏

Kya baat

kya baat..…. #Newworld — Asim Riaz (@imrealasim) December 27, 2021

Fans of Shehnaaz Gill and late actor Sidharth Shukla slammed Asim as soon as he tweeted this, as videos of Shehnaaz at a friend’s engagement went viral the same day. Shehnaaz was seen dancing in the video.