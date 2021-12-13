Atif Aslam ready to make his TV debut

Last seen in the film Bol, Atif Aslam is all set to make his acting debut on TV with drama serial Sang-e-Mah. A sequel to the much-loved Sang-e-Marmar, the drama stars Sania Saeed, Nouman Ijaz, Atif Aslam, Samiya Mumtaz, Kubra Khan, Hania Aamir, Zaviyar Ijaz, Omair Rana, Nadia Afgan, Shamil Khan and Hassan Nouman Qureshi among others. We’re excited to see if the king of music, Atif Aslam has the potential of becoming the king of acting as well as takes on the role.