Burj Khalifa lights up for BTS singer V on his birthday

Web Desk BOL News

29th Dec, 2021. 10:33 pm
BTS singer V

Burj Khalifa lights up for BTS singer V

For the second year in a row, BTS singer V’s fan club CHINA Baidu Vbar arranged for the Burj Khalifa to be lit up to commemorate his birthday. On Thursday, the singer turns 26 years old.

The world’s tallest structure was covered with photos and wishes for the singer in footage posted by admirers in Dubai. The song Inner Child, sung by V for Map of the Soul: 7, was played in the backdrop of the three-minute commercial. Several fans have been heard singing along to the song.

Read more. BTS member V reveals his celebrity crush, ‘Lily Collins’

This is the second time the Burj Khalifa has been involved in a birthday project. A similar event was held last year by the fan group. The fan club chose the song Winter Bear to play while the singer’s photographs were projected over the edifice.

Read More

8 mins ago
Bride entry in Ertugrul-style goes viral on social media

A video of a bride making a spectacular entrance based on the...
14 mins ago
Alex Rodriguez mocks his ex Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez's ex, poured love on his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis,...
27 mins ago
Sana Javed looks ravishing in desi attire

The cute and adorable Pakistani actress Sana Javed is also the better...
53 mins ago
Controversy queen Alizeh Shah caught smoking, WATCH VIDEO

Alizeh Shah, the social media sensation who is known for her outspoken...
1 hour ago
Young Iraqi film students tell their own stories from Mosul

MOSUL - A budding Iraqi filmmaker yells "action!" as an actress clambers...
1 hour ago
Yashma Gill Looks GORGEOUS in Winter Look

Yashma Gill, who is extremely skilled and lovely, is dressed to the...