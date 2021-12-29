Burj Khalifa lights up for BTS singer V on his birthday
For the second year in a row, BTS singer V’s fan club CHINA Baidu Vbar arranged for the Burj Khalifa to be lit up to commemorate his birthday. On Thursday, the singer turns 26 years old.
The world’s tallest structure was covered with photos and wishes for the singer in footage posted by admirers in Dubai. The song Inner Child, sung by V for Map of the Soul: 7, was played in the backdrop of the three-minute commercial. Several fans have been heard singing along to the song.
Read more. BTS member V reveals his celebrity crush, ‘Lily Collins’
Happy birthday Taetae!
💜💜💜💜💜💜💜#HAPPYVDAY#HappyBirthdayTaehyung#SoulSingerV#아미바라기겨울곰_태형아생일축하해#하늘에서내려준_12월의선물_태형#태형이와아미는_꽃길을걷고있어#아미의베프_태형아생일축하해#사랑이태형이로태어난지_27년째#愛するテテ27歳おめでとう pic.twitter.com/Eh8ElT8WU9
— RX☔️ (@rxstone777) December 29, 2021
At Burj Khalifa Happy Birthday V 💜💜💜💜💜.
Thank you so much Masternim @KIMTAEHYUNGBAR_#Happyvday #HappyBirthdayTaehyung
pic.twitter.com/XYqleAUrLm pic.twitter.com/ZcnGUU0KrF
— Visual Representative of Kpop V (@SweeTAENightOST) December 29, 2021
This is the second time the Burj Khalifa has been involved in a birthday project. A similar event was held last year by the fan group. The fan club chose the song Winter Bear to play while the singer’s photographs were projected over the edifice.
Read More
Bride entry in Ertugrul-style goes viral on social media
A video of a bride making a spectacular entrance based on the...
Alex Rodriguez mocks his ex Jennifer Lopez
Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez's ex, poured love on his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis,...
Sana Javed looks ravishing in desi attire
The cute and adorable Pakistani actress Sana Javed is also the better...
Controversy queen Alizeh Shah caught smoking, WATCH VIDEO
Alizeh Shah, the social media sensation who is known for her outspoken...
Young Iraqi film students tell their own stories from Mosul
MOSUL - A budding Iraqi filmmaker yells "action!" as an actress clambers...