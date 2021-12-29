Burj Khalifa lights up for BTS singer V on his birthday

For the second year in a row, BTS singer V’s fan club CHINA Baidu Vbar arranged for the Burj Khalifa to be lit up to commemorate his birthday. On Thursday, the singer turns 26 years old.

The world’s tallest structure was covered with photos and wishes for the singer in footage posted by admirers in Dubai. The song Inner Child, sung by V for Map of the Soul: 7, was played in the backdrop of the three-minute commercial. Several fans have been heard singing along to the song.

Read more. BTS member V reveals his celebrity crush, ‘Lily Collins’

This is the second time the Burj Khalifa has been involved in a birthday project. A similar event was held last year by the fan group. The fan club chose the song Winter Bear to play while the singer’s photographs were projected over the edifice.