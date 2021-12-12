Celebrities who became Trending Newsmakers of the Year

After the epidemic put a damper on everything entertaining in 2020, the next year provided some respite as things gradually returned to routine. It was an even bigger success for us, celeb-obsessed souls, to see movie premieres and other events make a comeback as in-person events.

Despite the new normal, celebrities continued to make headlines for anything from enormous ‘aww’ moments to heartbreaking ones.

As the year 2021 draws to a close, we take a look back at all of Hollywood’s major events. This massive list includes everything from celebrity breakups to link-ups, milestone moments, heartbreaking deaths, and everything in between that made news this year and kept social media platforms buzzing.

Be it Bennifer’s rekindled romance or Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid’s shocking split, here’s a look at the Hollywood stars who were the newsmakers this year.

Ben Affleck and Jennfier Lopez

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez made their rumored revived romance public not only on social media but also on the red carpet, sending hearts soaring.

Britney Spears

It was an iconic year for Britney Spears who finally got her freedom as the singer’s 13-year conservatorship was terminated by an LA court on November 12.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid

After the model’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, accused Malik of violence, Zayn and Gigi split up this year. In regard to a September altercation between him and Yolanda, Zayn pled no contest to four charges of harassment and was sentenced to 90 days of probation on each count.

Alec Baldwin

After a devastating occurrence on the set of his upcoming picture, Rust, which ended in the murder of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, Alec Baldwin found himself in a tragic situation. Hutchins died after Baldwin unintentionally shot a pretend gun on the set of the film in New Mexico, according to reports.

BTS

If there’s one group in the music business that has had a successful year, it’s the K-Pop band BTS, who have had significant successes and collaborated with artists such as Megan Thee Stallion and Coldplay.

Angelina Jolie

